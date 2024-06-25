Gwinnett County PD seeks help with its Back to School Supply Drive

The Gwinnett Police Department needs help in collecting school supplies for students during the Operation Children Thrive back-to-school supply drive now through July 17. You can help the officers ensure that all students have the supplies they need to succeed in the upcoming 2024 to 2025 school year.
This year, there’s a significant need for backpacks. Items needed include:
|Bookbags/backpacks
Colored pencils and markers
Safety scissors
Tissues Paper
Crayons Pencils and Erasers
Glue sticks
Pencil pouch
Hand sanitizer
|Calculators/flash drives
Pens
Index cards
Highlighters
Pocket folders
Rulers
Notebooks (composition and spiral)
Residents can drop items off at Police Headquarters or any of the six Gwinnett Police precincts around the county. The two listed below are the closest to the Loganville area.
|Police Headquarters
|770 Hi Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
770.513.5000
|Mondays – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm
Closed: Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays
|Bay Creek Precinct:
|185 Ozora Road
Loganville, GA 30052
770.513.5833
|Monday thru Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm
