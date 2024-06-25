Gwinnett County PD seeks help with its Back to School Supply Drive

The Gwinnett Police Department needs help in collecting school supplies for students during the Operation Children Thrive back-to-school supply drive now through July 17. You can help the officers ensure that all students have the supplies they need to succeed in the upcoming 2024 to 2025 school year.

This year, there’s a significant need for backpacks. Items needed include:

Bookbags/backpacks

Colored pencils and markers

Safety scissors

Tissues Paper

Crayons Pencils and Erasers

Glue sticks

Pencil pouch

Hand sanitizer Calculators/flash drives

Pens

Index cards

Highlighters

Pocket folders

Rulers

Notebooks (composition and spiral)

Residents can drop items off at Police Headquarters or any of the six Gwinnett Police precincts around the county. The two listed below are the closest to the Loganville area.

Police Headquarters 770 Hi Hope Rd

Lawrenceville, GA 30044

770.513.5000 Mondays – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm

Closed: Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays Bay Creek Precinct: 185 Ozora Road

Loganville, GA 30052

770.513.5833 Monday thru Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm

