Gwinnett County PD seeks information on commercial burglaries suspect

Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 26, 2022) – The same suspect has been captured on video during several commercial burglaries in Gwinnett.

On June 30, 2022, the suspect forced entry into the Bee Time Computers in Lawrenceville after hours and stole electronics. On July 5, 2022, the suspect attempted to force entry into the Mariscos La Riviera and was captured on video. The suspect was not successful in gaining entry to the business. The suspect in both videos appears to be a black male with a large build, wearing a grey sweatshirt and black pants.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 220054617