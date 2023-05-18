Gwinnett County PD share online buy, sell, trade safety tips

Contributed.photo

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May. 16, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police urge the public to be cautious about buying items though online sites and meeting in person.

Buying and selling items, especially electronic devices, from websites such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, etc. are not without risks. Selling items and meeting in person has the potential to lead to thefts and robberies. Buying used electronics could possibly end up with the buyer being in possession of damaged or stolen products.

Some tips to remember when buying or selling items online:

If high end electronics are listed at a price that is too good to be true, it probably is.

Meet in a safe location such as one of the Gwinnett Police Precincts to make the exchange.

Do not accept last minute change of location for meeting up.

Look for a profile status or account that is verified and has previous positive transactions.

Bring an extra person along for safety.

While Gwinnett Police is not investigating a specific trend in criminal online sales, we want to reduce the number of people being victimized by these types of crimes.