Gwinnett County PD to host drive-thru food drive on April 17

(Lawrenceville, Ga., April 8, 2021) – On April 17th, the Gwinnett County Police Department will be hosting a drive-thru food drive at the Police Training Center. The department’s Community Affairs Section will be working with the 110th Police Academy to operate the event.

The address for Police Training Center is 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. The items needed include canned items, vegetables, soups, pastas, chicken, tuna, juices and powdered milk. They will also be accepting personal care items such as feminine products, deodorant, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpastes, and diapers.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.. People can drive up to the location and drop off their donations.