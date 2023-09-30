Gwinnett County PD to host local hiring event on Oct. 7

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Sept 19, 2023) The Gwinnett County Police Department is hosting a local hiring event. The event will be held at the Gwinnett County Police Training Center at 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville on Saturday, October 7.

Applicants without an appointment are encouraged to arrive at 8:00 a.m. The process can take several hours, so applicants should plan accordingly. Those applying for the police officer positions are asked to register and schedule an appointment for this event in advance.

Phase I of this Hiring Event will consist of an orientation, physical agility test, oral interview, psychological exam, and an initial background check. Conditional Job Offers will be given to those who qualify. Phase II of the hiring process will take place at a later time. The application process averages about 90 days for completion.

The Gwinnett County Police Department offers a $4,700 hiring incentive and a $2,000 relocation incentive to move to Gwinnett County. Those who receive their Final Job Offer will be offered immediate employment regardless of the start date for the next police academy.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is a nationally accredited and rapidly growing police agency found in the northeastern quadrant of the Atlanta metropolitan area. The Department has an authorized strength of 930 sworn officers and 129 communications officers supported by 167 civilian employees with the responsibility of supplying law enforcement services to approximately 900,000 residents within an area of 436 square miles. Our Department is a full-service agency with numerous specialized units, including Computer Forensics, K-9, Aviation, Technology Research, Accident Investigations, Training, S.W.A.T., Crime Prevention, Hazardous Devices, and many more.

To become a police officer, applicants must have a high school diploma or G.E.D., be a United States citizen and be eligible for P.O.S.T. Certification, must possess a valid driver’s license from their state of residency, and must be 21 years old by the time they graduate from the police academy. During the application process, the background investigator will conduct a comprehensive background investigation to include the applicant’s criminal history, driving history, and credit reporting.

For more information, visit GwinnettPoliceJobs.com. For a quick video, click here.

Contact Investigator Valle with any questions at 770.513.5513 or email pdrecruiter@gwinnettcounty.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

