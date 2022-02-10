Gwinnett County PD will be hosting Coffee with a Cop at Grayson Sweet Home Café Friday

Join your neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation at Coffee with a Cop on Friday, February 11 from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Grayson Sweet Home Café, located at 502 Grayson Parkway in Grayson.

Coffee with a Cop is an event that affords residents and business owners an opportunity to ask Gwinnett police officers questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers that serve their community. Stop by, say hello, and network with officers! For more information, visit GwinnettPolice.com