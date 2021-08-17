Gwinnett County police arrest 12 related to series of burglaries targeting victims of Asian decent

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Monday, August 16, 2021) – The Gwinnett County Police Department announced that its Burglary Unit has indicted 12 people with a total of 66 felony counts after a two year long investigation. The series of burglaries, dating back to 2019, allegedly targeted victims of Asian descent.

According to the press release from GCPD, the suspects force entry to the residences, enter the home and take valuable such as: money, jewelry, and identification documents. To date, there have been about 200 burglaries with about $2.1 million worth of stolen property. The suspects have been linked to burglaries in several Georgia counties including: Forsyth County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Bibb County, and Fayette County as well as burglaries in Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

On Aug. 9 of this year, the Burglary unit executed two search warrants and located about 200 high-end handbags, money, jewelry, counterfeit social security cards and passports.

The following individuals have been identified as part of the indictment:

Rafael Comacho Molin

Oscar Revelio

Carlos Perlaza

Edwin Cuenu

Jenifer Sonet

Jorge Navarro

Jonathan Santiago Vargas

Alberto Sosa

Mario Cosme

Edwin Serrano

Cinthia Orobio-Rosero

Jhon Vilimaizar