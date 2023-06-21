Gwinnett County Police Hiring Event scheduled for June 24

Gwinnett Police and E911 Communications is hosting a hiring event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the police training center! The event will include orientation, physical fitness assessment, Q&A session, and interview boards. The training center is located at 854 Winder Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. To schedule an appointment, call 770.513.5513 or email PDRecruiter@GwinnettCounty.com. To apply before the event or to learn more, visit GwinnettPoliceJobs.com.