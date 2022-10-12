Gwinnett County Police introduce Neighbors in Uniform

Officers share stories that highlight their meaningful relationships with residents



(Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 11, 2022) – A video series highlighting the real-life friendships and relationships between Gwinnett County police officers and residents premieres today. With a focus on unveiling the Gwinnett Police Department’s mission to improve the quality of life in the Gwinnett community through delivery of professional services in an unbiased and compassionate manner, the department is introducing the Neighbors in Uniform series. On the clock and off, officers continue to form bonds with people in the community. Through this series, residents will learn about these relationships and get to know more personally those who serve and protect their community daily. The first three videos released give Gwinnettians the opportunity to learn more about:

Detective Kristen Moore who has been with the Gwinnett Police for more than seven years. Detective Moore shares the story of her relationship as a soccer coach and mentor for local Gwinnett high school student, Maggie.

Officer Senior Jeremerae Hudgson who moved to Georgia in 2015 from Jamaica and became a member of the Gwinnett Police in 2018. Officer Hudgson provides a look into how he engages with the local Jamaican community as he winds down after a day of service while playing dominoes at Mama’s Paradise restaurant.

Corporal Selena Francis who balances her career with Gwinnett Police with her role as Team Mom for her daughter’s softball team. As Team Mom, she formed a friendship with local softball coach, Josh Chastain.

“For our officers, putting on the badge is both a personal and professional responsibility,” said Gwinnett County Chief of Police J.D. McClure. “We work in these communities and live alongside those we serve as neighbors. We are proud to share the stories of everyday neighborly acts of kindness as we live out the GCPD values of integrity, courtesy, pride and professional growth both on and off duty.” The “Neighbors In Uniform” videos can be viewed on the Gwinnett Police website. More stories will be shared throughout 2022.