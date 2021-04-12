Gwinnett County Police participate in National Take Back Initiative

(Lawrenceville, Ga., April 9, 2021) – The Gwinnett County Police Department again partners with the DEA for the National Take Back Initiative on April 24. This event will provide the public with the opportunity to drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites around the county. Also participating is the Bay Creek Precinct at 185 Ozora Road in Loganville.

The purpose of the initiative is to combat an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. Many teenagers that abuse prescription drugs get them from family or friend’s home medicine cabinets. Unused drugs that are flushed down the toilet can contaminate the water supply. The proper disposal of unused drugs can save lives and protect the environment.

People who have tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs can drop them off at the collection sites for proper disposal. Liquids, syringes, sharps and other drugs will not be accepted. All collection sites will adhere to COVID guidelines and regulations to maintain the safety of all participants.

This program is designed for people who want to get rid of medications but don’t have a way to properly dispose of them. Each of the department’s six precincts will be accepting items from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. People that want to drop off items can show up to the precinct during this time frame without an appointment. People who drop off will not be asked questions about their medical history or how they came into possession of the medications.

The address for each of the other five precincts that are participating are:

North Precinct – 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd; Buford, GA 30518

East Precinct – 2273 Alcovy Rd; Dacula, GA 30019

Central Precinct – 3125 Satellite Blvd; Duluth, GA 30096

South Precinct – 2180 Stone Dr; Lilburn, GA 30047

West Precinct – 6160 Crescent Dr; Norcross, GA 30071