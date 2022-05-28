Gwinnett County Police seek public’s help in locating missing person

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 27, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing male with dementia.

Edward Lee Knight (67) was last seen on Thursday, May 26. He is approximately 5’06” and weighs 137 lbs. Edward has balding brown hair with brown eyes and a mustache/soul patch.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., Edward left his home on Dacula Road, driving a Black 2013 Toyota Corolla (Ga Tag CAN8700) with no cellphone to pick up his medication at Kroger (505 Dacula Rd). He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and blue tennis shoes with a t-shirt. The Toyota Corolla was recovered in Monroe County, Ga, unoccupied.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.