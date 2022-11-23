Gwinnett County Police use mapping software to enhance community awareness

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA – Gwinnett County residents can access up-to-date information about criminal activity in their neighborhoods by using CrimeMapping.com.

Crimemapping.com is a web-based system that plots police reports into a map. The goal is to assist in reducing crime by informing community members about recent activity in their neighborhoods.

Residents can search police reports by location and date range and filter the results by type of incident. They can also set custom alerts to automatically email them when specific types of incidents are reported in a given area.

“Easy access to this information helps our residents understand crime trends that may impact the places they live, work and play,” Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said in a press release. “We believe in empowering residents to take extra steps to keep their communities safe and be on the lookout for criminal activity going on around them.”