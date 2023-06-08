Gwinnett County pools now open for the summer

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Government

Officials give safety tips as the summer swimming season gets underway

Seasonal pools in Gwinnett County are now open and the summer swimming season is in full swing.

The closest recreational swimming pool to the Loganville area is Leonora Park Pool which opened for the season on May 27. It is located at 4315 Lenora Church Road in Snellville and is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 2 – 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 – 5 p.m.

The cost of entry is:

The pool offers:

Outdoor leisure pool with zero-depth entry

Giant waterslide

River channel

Water play structures

Shade structure

Gwinnett officials give safety tips for families heading to the pools to beat the summer heat.

Stay alert; even with a lifeguard on duty, your children are your responsibility.

Install a fence or other secure barrier around home pools to keep children away from the pool when it’s not in use.

Ensure children are wearing a fitted life jacket whenever they are around water.

Designate a Water Watcher, a responsible adult who watches kids in the water without distractions.

Visit GwinnettSafety411.com to find more safety tips for the upcoming warmer months.