Gwinnett County property tax bills due Oct. 15

Press release from Gwinnett County government

08/03/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Government 0

You should be getting your Gwinnett County Property tax bill in the mail soon. They were mailed in August and are due Oct. 15

The 2021 Gwinnett County property tax bills were mailed in August and are due October 15.

If you have an escrow account, your property tax information is made available to your mortgage company; however, it is your responsibility to ensure taxes are paid.

For more information or to pay online, visit GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com.

