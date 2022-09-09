Gwinnett County remembers Sept. 11, 2001 with vitual and in-person ceremonies

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Gwinnett County government is inviting the community to tune to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001, with a virtual ceremony. The ceremony will air on Facebook @GwinnettFire at 8:30am. It can also be viewed on TV Gwinnett.

The virtual ceremony will include remarks, a presentation of colors and a ceremonial wreath laying by a combined public safety honor guard. Representatives from County public safety agencies will join the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners to reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Gwinnett Fire Chief Russell Knick, Gwinnett Police Chief James McClure and the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will provide reemarks.

In addition to the virtual program, Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services will lay a remembrance wreath at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville for residents who’d like to pay tribute in person.