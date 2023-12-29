Gwinnett County residents can learn more about the 2045 Unified Plan

Open house for sharing feedback opportunity is Jan. 10, 2024 in Lawrenceville

Gwinnett Planning and Development recently presented a briefing to the Board of Commissioners on the Gwinnett 2045 Unified Plan draft recommendations and planning process. If authorized by the Board in January, the plan will be shared with the Atlanta Regional Commission and Georgia Department of Community Affairs for regional and state review.

If you’re interested in sharing your feedback about the draft plan, the department is hosting an open house on Wednesday, January 10 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at One Justice Square located at 446 West Crogan Street in Lawrenceville.

To review the draft plan, visit GwinnettCounty.com/2045UnifiedPlan

