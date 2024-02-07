Gwinnett County residents who qualify could get $20k housing rehabilitation assistance

Program offers financial assistance for safety issues

Gwinnett’s offering up to $20,000 in housing rehabilitation assistance to income-qualified homeowners in Gwinnett County.

The Homeowner Housing Rehabilitation Program offers funding to make essential repairs to their homes. The goal of the program is to address health and safety issues for qualifying homeowners, focusing on vital life systems of a home such as electrical, roof, and plumbing.

To qualify for the program, homeowners must be current on mortgage and tax payments, maintain the residence as their primary owner-occupied property, and earn below 80 percent of Area Median Income.

For a full list of eligibility requirements and to apply, visit GwinnettCounty.com/HomeRehabProgram

