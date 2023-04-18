Gwinnett County seeks help in locating 3 stolen classic vehicles

(Hoschton, Ga., April 17, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is working to locate three classic cars stolen from a home in Hoschton.

On March 21, 2023, officers responded to a burglary and theft call on Hog Mountain Road. The owner reported that his house was burglarized, and a theft occurred. He reported to officers that his trailer, a 2022 Delta Tilt Trailer, and three classic cars had been stolen. The trailer was recovered in Jackson County by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The three outstanding stolen vehicles are:

(1) Red 1986 K10 Chevy Silverado 4×4 with a short bed, fleetside, 8cyl engine

(2) Black 1987 R10 Chevy Silverado 2×4 short bed, fleetside, 8cyl engine

(3) Black 1990 C-1500 Chevy SS, 454 Litter Engine 2×4, and the 49th or 50th SS made

The owner reported that the value of the three classic cars was over $150,000. The pictures are not the actual vehicles but a representation of them.

Witnesses are, encouraged to call GCPD Investigators with any helpful information in this case. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 23-0021961

Link to vehicles: https://bit.ly/41t6nii