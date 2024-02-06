Gwinnett County seeks lifeguards for the upcoming summer swimming season

02/06/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Top News 0

Training is free

If you are looking for a rewarding job opportunity this summer Gwinnett County is offering the opportunity to become an American Red Cross-certified lifeguard for Gwinnett County’s park system.

Not only will you learn lifesaving skills and boost your fitness level, but you can also enjoy flexible hours in a fun team environment with ample growth opportunities.

Pay starts at $17.32 per hour, plus the training is free. Part-time and seasonal positions are available at our five year-round aquatic centers and four seasonal pools. 

STEP 1: Complete the prerequisites:

Please note, applicants must be ages 15 or older to complete prerequisites.

  • Contact a year-round aquatic center
  • Schedule appointment
  • Complete the Lifeguard Training Prerequisite In-Water Skills Test


STEP 2: Get certified:

  • Staff will assist in helping applicants find and enroll in an online American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification course at one of our training locations.
  • Complete the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification course.


STEP 3: Apply for the job:


For questions, contact Lifeguard@GwinnettCounty.com

Learn more at GwinnettCounty.com/Lifeguard

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply