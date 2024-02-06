Gwinnett County seeks lifeguards for the upcoming summer swimming season

Training is free

If you are looking for a rewarding job opportunity this summer Gwinnett County is offering the opportunity to become an American Red Cross-certified lifeguard for Gwinnett County’s park system.

Not only will you learn lifesaving skills and boost your fitness level, but you can also enjoy flexible hours in a fun team environment with ample growth opportunities.

Pay starts at $17.32 per hour, plus the training is free. Part-time and seasonal positions are available at our five year-round aquatic centers and four seasonal pools.

STEP 1: Complete the prerequisites:

Please note, applicants must be ages 15 or older to complete prerequisites.

Contact a year-round aquatic center

Schedule appointment

Complete the Lifeguard Training Prerequisite In-Water Skills Test



STEP 2: Get certified:

Staff will assist in helping applicants find and enroll in an online American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification course at one of our training locations.

Complete the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification course.



STEP 3: Apply for the job:

Visit GwinnettCountyJobs.com

Select the desired position

Submit the online application.



For questions, contact Lifeguard@GwinnettCounty.com

Learn more at GwinnettCounty.com/Lifeguard.

