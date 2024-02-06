Gwinnett County seeks lifeguards for the upcoming summer swimming season

Training is free
If you are looking for a rewarding job opportunity this summer Gwinnett County is offering the opportunity to become an American Red Cross-certified lifeguard for Gwinnett County’s park system.
Not only will you learn lifesaving skills and boost your fitness level, but you can also enjoy flexible hours in a fun team environment with ample growth opportunities.
Pay starts at $17.32 per hour, plus the training is free. Part-time and seasonal positions are available at our five year-round aquatic centers and four seasonal pools.
STEP 1: Complete the prerequisites:
Please note, applicants must be ages 15 or older to complete prerequisites.
- Contact a year-round aquatic center
- Schedule appointment
- Complete the Lifeguard Training Prerequisite In-Water Skills Test
STEP 2: Get certified:
- Staff will assist in helping applicants find and enroll in an online American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification course at one of our training locations.
- Complete the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification course.
STEP 3: Apply for the job:
- Visit GwinnettCountyJobs.com
- Select the desired position
- Submit the online application.
For questions, contact Lifeguard@GwinnettCounty.com
Learn more at GwinnettCounty.com/Lifeguard.
