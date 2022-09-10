Gwinnett County seeks poll workers for upcoming election

Gwinnett County is seeking poll workers for the upcoming Nov. 8 elections. Click or tap on the relevant link to apply.

Editor’s Note: These positions were advertised by the Gwinnett County government on Sept. 1, 2022. Please note a position can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Gwinnett seeking poll workersWant to earn extra money while giving back to your community? Citizens who want to be involved in the electoral process are urged to apply to be poll officials in the November 8 election. The Voter Registrations and Elections Division is looking for citizens of all backgrounds, especially bilingual Spanish speakers. It’s a great opportunity to see how elections work, gain valuable work experience, and earn up to $390 per day. Apply at GwinnettCountyJobs.com.

Gwinnett busca trabajadores electorales¿Quiere ganar dinero extra mientras retribuyes a tu comunidad? Se insta a los ciudadanos que deseen participar en el proceso electoral a aplicar para ser trabajadores electorales para las elecciones del 8 de Noviembre. La División de Inscripción de Electores y Elecciones está buscando ciudadanos de todos los orígenes, especialmente personas bilingües de habla hispana. Es una gran oportunidad para observar cómo funcionan las elecciones, obtener una valiosa experiencia laboral y ganar hasta $390 por día. Aplica en GwinnettCountyJobs.com