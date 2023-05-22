Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Breaking the Stigma Mental Health Awareness Fair

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Mental Health Task Force will host its annual Breaking the Stigma Mental Health Awareness Fair Saturday, May 27 at Alexander Park in Lawrenceville.

The fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Attendees will receive mental health information, and mental health providers will be onsite to educate the community and answer questions.

Alexander Park is located at 800 Old Snellville Highway. The fair will take place at Lois Lane Pavilion 4.