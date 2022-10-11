Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office hosts Become a Star Career Expo Saturday, Oct. 15

Begin your career in law enforcement at the Become a Star Career Expo on Saturday, October 15 from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

During the event, applicants will have an opportunity to learn about the initial hiring process and complete an orientation. Interviews will be conducted onsite and conditional job offers will be extended to qualified candidates.

The expo will take place at Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, located at 2900 University Parkway in Lawrenceville.