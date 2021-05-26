Gwinnett County Swiftwater engaged in Chattahoochee River recovery of missing kayaker

Recovery operations are still active

Gwinnett County Swiftwater team engaged in the recovery of a missing kayaker.

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services

(Suwanee, Ga., May 25, 2021) – Firefighters responded at 1:23 a.m. to a report of a missing kayaker. Forsyth County’s Swiftwater team was already in the water and had located the kayak but requested assistance with the possible jurisdiction being in Gwinnett County due to the location of the kayak.

Gwinnett’s Swiftwater 14 (SW14) made entrance into the water at the McFinnis Ferry boat ramp. Air 1 responded to the request for assistance but was unable to see any victims while using their infrared and their spotlight was not in operation. After several unsuccessful attempts to retrieve the rope attached to the kayak, operations were moved to the banks. The search was discontinued once fog conditions created low visibility and hindered further travel. At 3:30 a.m., the command decision was made to restart the search during daylight hours.

At 7:17 a.m., Gwinnett Swiftwater Rescue Technicians headed back to the Chattahoochee River and reentered the water at approximately 8:30 a.m. with assistance from Air 1, Johns Creek Fire Department, Forsyth County’s Dive Team, US National Park Service, Georgia Department of National Resources, Forsyth County’s Sherriff Office, and Suwanee Police Department. Recovery operations have continued throughout the day.