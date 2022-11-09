Gwinnett County to close out successful rental assistance program

The portal for Gwinnett County’s successful emergency rental assistance program, Project RESET 2.0, is closing aa the County reaches its full commitment. The applicant portal will close on Tuesday, November 8 for new applications and Tuesday, November 15 for recertifications.

Gwinnett residents in need of assistance after the applicant portal closes are encouraged to seek assistance from local agencies providing assistance within our community. If you are experiencing an urgent need and would like to be connected to nearby services, you are encouraged to contact Gwinnett’s OneStop 4 Help team by phone at 770.822.8850 or by completing an Assistance Request Form.