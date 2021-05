Gwinnett County announced it will hold its annual Memori­al Day ceremony virtually this year. You can tune in Monday, May 31 at 1:00 pm on TV Gwinnett, the County’s government access cable channel, TVGwinnettLive.com, or Facebook @GwinnettGov to watch the premiere of the ceremony.



All offices, with the exception of those operations required for the comfort and safety of resi­dents, will be closed Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.