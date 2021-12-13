Gwinnett County to host open houses on redistricting in the county

Gwinnett County commissioners are hosting a series of open houses to help Gwinnett residents understand how redistricting works for the County’s commission districts. Under a decades old law, political boundaries must be drawn every decade to match a county’s changing population. State legislators are charged with the task, which can also determine how people may vote.



The open houses will take place:

Thursday, December 16 at 6:00pm: Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville with Commissioner Marlene M. Fosque



Monday, January 10 at 6:30pm: Dacula Park Activity Building located at 2735 Auburn Avenue in Dacula with Commissioner Jasper Watkins, III



Thursday, January 13 at 6:00pm: Bogan Park located at 2723 North Bogan Road in Buford with Fosque



Thursday, January 20 at 6:00pm: Centerville Senior Center located at 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville with Watkins



Fosque’s meetings on December 16 and January 13 will include a presentation on the County’s use of American Rescue Plan Act and infrastructure funding from 7:05pm to 8:30pm.