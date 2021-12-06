Gwinnett County to host poll worker hiring events over the next week

Citizens who are interested in the electoral process and want to give back to the community are invited to attend one of Gwinnett County’s upcoming poll official hiring events.

The Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Division is looking for citizens of all backgrounds, but especially needs bilingual poll officials. Poll officials will gain valuable work experience and training in preparation for the 2022 elections. Currently, positions pay up to a $350 stipend.

The hiring events are set for:

December 7 and 8 from 10:00am to 2:00pm: OneStop Norcross located at 5030 Georgia Belle Court in Norcross

December 11 from 9:00am to 1:00pm: Bogan Park located at 2723 North Bogan Road in Buford

December 14 and 15 from 10:00am to 2:00pm: OneStop Centerville located at 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville

Learn more about the requirements here. Interested citizens are encouraged to apply online prior to the event at GwinnettCountyJobs.com