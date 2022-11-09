Gwinnett County to pay tribute to Veterans on Nov. 11

Gwinnett residents are invited to pay tribute to veterans during the County’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11 at 11:00am at the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville.

For those who cannot attend in person, the ceremony will stream live on Facebook @GwinnettGov and be available on TV Gwinnett and TVGwinnett.com following the event.

The Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial is on the grounds of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.