Gwinnett County trails received national recognition for the Harris Greenway Trail

The Harris Greenway Trail connects Tribble Mill and Harbins parks

The Harris Greenway Trail in Georgia has recently been recognized as one of nine new National Recreation Trails by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. This trail serves as a vital connection between Gwinnett’s Tribble Mill Park and Harbins Park.

Spanning over five miles, the Harris Greenway Trail offers a paved multi-use path for various activities. It serves as a convenient link to local parks, businesses, schools, neighborhoods, and other local trail systems. To learn more about Gwinnett Trails, visit GwinnettTrails.com.