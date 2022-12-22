Gwinnett County warns customers of scam calls regarding water testing in homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Dec. 21) In recent weeks, residents have reported receiving phone calls from people claiming to be employees from Gwinnett County’s water treatment lab offering to conduct water testing inside their homes. While the Department of Water Resources tests the County’s water quality frequently, the County does not send employees to test tap water inside customers’ homes.

If anyone claiming to be a Gwinnett County employee asks to take water samples from inside your home, do not let them in. As always, if you feel unsafe or if someone is trying to break into your home, call 911. Residents can call Water Resources’ 24-hour dispatch at 678.376.7000 with questions or concerns.