Gwinnett County warns of a spike in overdose incidents

Narcan Nasal Spry photo credit NEXT Distro on Unsplash.com.

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 18, 2022) – Gwinnett County has seen an increase in overdoses within the last few weeks. Gwinnett has had 41 overdose cases within the last eighteen days. A wide range of signs and symptoms can occur when a person overdoses, and everyone responds differently. Accidental overdosing caused by recreational, illegal, or illicit drugs is a life-threatening emergency.

The state of Georgia’s 911 Medical Amnesty and Expanded Naloxone Access Law protects the victim and caller when requesting medical emergency services at the scene of a suspected drug overdose from being arrested, charged, or prosecuted. If you or anyone you know is experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately. The Gwinnett County Police Department continues to investigate and apprehend those individuals responsible for the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

While waiting for first responders to arrive, Naloxone HCI (commonly known as NARCAN), a nasal spray with an opioid antagonist, can be lifesaving. NARCAN reverses the effects of respiratory depression and the effects of an overdose. NARCAN can be used against overdoses of heroin, fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, methadone, hydrocodone, OxyContin, “roxys,” dilaudid, morphine, and codeine. NARCAN does NOT work to reverse overdoses of methamphetamines, cocaine, benzodiazepines like Xanax, Valium, Klonopin, or bath salts. It will not help with alcohol poisoning. However, most people overdose on a combination of drugs, so when in doubt about what someone has overdosed on, give naloxone. Naloxone does not affect a person who has not taken opioids.

Local public health in partnership with other agencies is working to make NARCAN more accessible to the community. It is recommended that individuals keep the antidote on hand if they have been prescribed opioids or know someone who may be struggling with opioid misuse. Free NARCAN training is held by Navigate Recovery at 52 Gwinnett Drive, Suite A in Lawrenceville 30046, sponsored by GNR Public Health and Georgia Overdose Prevention. Upon completing the classes, individuals will receive a free Nasal Spray Kit.

If you have any questions or want more information regarding the training, contact 678-743-1808 ext. 115, email events@navigaterecovery.org or GNR Health visit https://www.gnrhealth.com/opioids