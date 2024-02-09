Gwinnett County warns tax filers to watch out for scammers

Gwinnett County Government is warning tax filers to be on alert for scammers posing as IRS agents demanding personal information or threatening criminal penalties. By sharing this information, your life savings could be compromised.

The government suggests you can avoid scams this tax filing season with these helpful tips:

Do your research on tax preparers before handing over your information.

Watch for unsolicited emails, texts, and fake websites that might prompt you to click a link or share personal information.

Be on alert for phone scams;

IRS representatives will never demand payments over the phone or leave threatening messages.

If you suspect fraudulent tax activity, always report it to the IRS. Visit IRS.gov for more tips and information.

