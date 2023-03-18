Gwinnett County welcomes new fire chief

Fred Cephas was appointed as the new fire chief to lead Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services. Cephas has served as second in command as deputy fire chief since 2020 and has held various roles in Gwinnett Fire and EMS including strategic planning, accreditation management, operations, and as a licensed polygraphist.

Once his promotion takes effect April 1, his first priorities are continuing to work on retention and team building within Fire and Emergency Services and supporting other departments and agencies in the county government.

Cephas is the first Black Fire Chief in the County’s history. Russell Knick, who has served as chief since 2018, will move into a leadership position within the County Administrator’s Office