Gwinnett County’s ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ recycling of live Christmas trees begins Dec. 26

Want to be sustainable this holiday season? Between December 26 and January 25, drop off your live Christmas tree at designated fire stations as part of the annual Bring One for the Chipper event!
On January 28, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will chip the trees into mulch for use at County parks. The designated Gwinnett fire stations will accept trees 24/7. For a list of all drop-off sites or to register as a volunteer for the chipping event at Bethesda Park, please visit GwinnettCB.org/Events
