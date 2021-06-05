Gwinnett County’s outdoor pools and aquatic centers are now open

06/05/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Community, Government 0

Gwinnett’s outdoor pools and aquatics centers are now open. The aquatic centers offer water play structures, giant water slides, picnic areas, and more. Gwinnett Parks and Recreation also offers private, semi-private, and group swimming lessons and private rental opportunities. All pools are accessible for people with disabilities and are safe, supervised, and open to residents of all ages.
 
Visit GwinnettParks.com for locations, hours, and rules.

