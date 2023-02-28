Gwinnett District Attorney accepting applications for student mentorship program

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office is accepting applications for the 2023 Junior District Attorney and Investigator Mentorship Program.

The program gives students the opportunity to gain hands-on knowledge and experience in the criminal justice system. The mentorship program explores roles of the courts, law enforcement, and corrections. Participants will also gain community service hours.

Candidates must be between ages 15 and 18, attend a Gwinnett County public school, and be in good standing with their school and community. The application deadline is Friday, April 21 and the program runs June 14 to June 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.