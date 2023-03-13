Gwinnett Enforcement to host Clean Community Forum on March 16

Residents are invited to attend the Gwinnett Clean Community Forum on Thursday, March 16 at the Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center located at 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Berkeley Lake.

From 5:30pm to 7:30pm, attendees will hear presentations by Gwinnett Code Enforcement, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, and Gwinnett Transportation on the collective efforts of the County and residents to keep Gwinnett a safe, livable, and healthy community.

Attendees will have the opportunity to share their neighborhood successes and ask questions. For more information, contact Shannon Ashe at Shannon.Ashe@GwinnettCounty.com.