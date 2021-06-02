Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center applications open this summer

Gwinnett will start accepting applications this summer for membership in the Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center, an incubator for startups and small businesses looking to grow.

The program, which provides facilities and coaching for beginner business owners, will accept between 30 and 40 Gwinnett-based members. The center is encouraging applications from minority business owners and those from financially challenged households.

The 6,000 square-foot center in downtown Lawrenceville includes coworking spaces, a training room equipped with technology, conference rooms, a breakroom/dining area, an outdoor workspace, and offices. The center will provide instruction such as workshops, coaching, peer learning, connections to customers and capital, and market research.

For more information and to sign up to receive updates from the center, visit GwinnettEntrepreneurCenter.com