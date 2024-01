Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services seeks volunteer chaplains for its chaplaincy program.

Interested candidates must be certified members of clergy whose qualifications include current ministry service for a minimum of two years. All interested candidates should fill out an online application no later than February 2.

For more information, call Captain Ryan McGiboney at 678.518.4862 or send an email to Ryan.McGiboney@GwinnettCounty.com.

