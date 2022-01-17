Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services kept busy with trees and power lines down

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Facebook page.

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Jan. 16, 2022) – Gwinnett County was in the Winter Storm Warning area, and it appears to have been for good reason. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Rescue gave a brief synopsis of winter storm related incidents handled by Fire and Emergency Services personnel on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

In a press release, GCFES reported that command staff opened the Fire War Room and began monitoring the winter storm response at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning following preparations that they had been making throughout the week.

“There were no weather-related injuries reported to the Fire-PIO and no American Red Cross assistance was requested by occupants with structural damage to their home,” GCFES reports. They will return to normal services at 6 p.m. this evening.

TREES ON STRUCTURES:

1000 Block of Country Walk Court NE in Lawrenceville Firefighters found a tree down across the front porch of the residence. No immediate threat to the occupants.

1800 Block of Suwanee Ridge Court NW in Lawrenceville Firefighters found a large tree fell into the home causing moderate damage.

3000 Block of Holcomb Bridge Road NW in Peachtree Corners Firefighters found a tree caused minor damage to a building at The Centre at Peachtree Corners Apartments. Crews were able to assist residents by clearing a path for ingress and egress.

200 Block of Saint Simons Cove SW in Lawrenceville Firefighters found a tree fell onto the roof of the home.

3200 Block of Sir Gregory Manor NW in Lawrenceville Firefighters found a tree fell onto the home.

30 Block of Karen Camile Drive NE in Lawrenceville Firefighters found a tree fell and caused moderate damage to the roof of the home.

100 Block of Legion Drive NE in Buford Firefighters found a tree fell onto the home causing moderate damage.

5000 Block of Wydella Road SW in Lilburn Firefighters found a tree fell onto the home.

2100 Block of Boone Place SW in Snellville Firefighters found a tree limb fell through the roof of the home.

700 Block of Michael Lee Way NW in Lawrenceville Firefighters found three trees down on the property. One tree fell across the driveway and two trees fell onto the home with only minor damage to the structure.

5000 Block of Price Drive NE in Suwanee Firefighters found a large limb and several small branches punctured through the roof of the home. Power was secured to the affected area.

1000 Block of Country Walk Court NE in Lawrenceville Firefighters found a tree fell and damaged the front of the home.



TREES/POWER LINES DOWN:

400 Block of Russell Ridge Drive NW in Lawrenceville

Riverside Parkway NW/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road NW in Lawrenceville

3000 Block of Revere Circle SW in Snellville

200 Block of Ozora Road SE in Loganville

S Rockbridge Road SW/Juhan Road SW in Stone Mountain

600 Block of Rock Springs Road SW in Grayson

Cannon Road SW/Centerville Rosebud Road SW in Loganville

1200 Block of Beaver Ruin Road NW in Norcross

Johnson Road SW/Sugarloaf Parkway SW in Lawrenceville

Dunwoody Club Drive NW/Dunwoody Glen Court NW in Atlanta

700 Block of Glochester Place NW in Norcross

Puritan Drive NE/Level Creek Road NE in Buford

4900 Block of Mink Livsey Road SW in Snellville

1500 Block of Pine Creek Drive NE in Lawrenceville

2800 Block of N Bogan Road NE in Buford

3000 Thompson Mill Road NE in Buford

Shiloh Road SW/Ross Road SW in Snellville

100 Block of Wilson Avenue NE in Buford

2700 Block of Crestworth Lane NE in Buford

800 Block of Old Cumming Road NE in Buford

2900 Block of Camp Mitchell Road SE in Loganville

4400 Block of Amy Road SW in Snellville

TREES DOWN:

3500 Block of Everson Road SW in Snellville

Interstate 985 NB, South of Buford Drive in Buford

Old Snellville Highway SW/Leisure Lake Drive SW in Lawrenceville

Moore Road NW/ Crofton Landing NW in Suwanee

Chandler Road SE/Tribble Creek Drive SE in Grayson

Spain Road SW/Johnson Drive SW in Snellville

1900 Block of Heatherton Road NE in Dacula

2500 Block of Collins Hill Road NE in Lawrenceville

3800 Block of Tuggle Road NE in Buford

1500 Block of Park Grove Drive NW in Lawrenceville

BLOWN TRANSFORMERS:

Hill Drive NW/Cardinal Lake Drive NW in Duluth

3800 Block of Silk Leaf Way NE in Buford

200 Block of Honeysuckle Circle NW in Lawrenceville