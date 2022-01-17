Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services kept busy with trees and power lines down

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Jan. 16, 2022) – Gwinnett County was in the Winter Storm Warning area, and it appears to have been for good reason. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Rescue gave a brief synopsis of winter storm related incidents handled by Fire and Emergency Services personnel on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
In a press release, GCFES reported that command staff opened the Fire War Room and began monitoring the winter storm response at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning following preparations that they had been making throughout the week.
“There were no weather-related injuries reported to the Fire-PIO and no American Red Cross assistance was requested by occupants with structural damage to their home,” GCFES reports. They will return to normal services at 6 p.m. this evening.
TREES ON STRUCTURES:
- 1000 Block of Country Walk Court NE in Lawrenceville
- Firefighters found a tree down across the front porch of the residence. No immediate threat to the occupants.
- 1800 Block of Suwanee Ridge Court NW in Lawrenceville
- Firefighters found a large tree fell into the home causing moderate damage.
- 3000 Block of Holcomb Bridge Road NW in Peachtree Corners
- Firefighters found a tree caused minor damage to a building at The Centre at Peachtree Corners Apartments. Crews were able to assist residents by clearing a path for ingress and egress.
- 200 Block of Saint Simons Cove SW in Lawrenceville
- Firefighters found a tree fell onto the roof of the home.
- 3200 Block of Sir Gregory Manor NW in Lawrenceville
- Firefighters found a tree fell onto the home.
- 30 Block of Karen Camile Drive NE in Lawrenceville
- Firefighters found a tree fell and caused moderate damage to the roof of the home.
- 100 Block of Legion Drive NE in Buford
- Firefighters found a tree fell onto the home causing moderate damage.
- 5000 Block of Wydella Road SW in Lilburn
- Firefighters found a tree fell onto the home.
- 2100 Block of Boone Place SW in Snellville
- Firefighters found a tree limb fell through the roof of the home.
- 700 Block of Michael Lee Way NW in Lawrenceville
- Firefighters found three trees down on the property. One tree fell across the driveway and two trees fell onto the home with only minor damage to the structure.
- 5000 Block of Price Drive NE in Suwanee
- Firefighters found a large limb and several small branches punctured through the roof of the home. Power was secured to the affected area.
- 1000 Block of Country Walk Court NE in Lawrenceville
- Firefighters found a tree fell and damaged the front of the home.
TREES/POWER LINES DOWN:
- 400 Block of Russell Ridge Drive NW in Lawrenceville
- Riverside Parkway NW/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road NW in Lawrenceville
- 3000 Block of Revere Circle SW in Snellville
- 200 Block of Ozora Road SE in Loganville
- S Rockbridge Road SW/Juhan Road SW in Stone Mountain
- 600 Block of Rock Springs Road SW in Grayson
- Cannon Road SW/Centerville Rosebud Road SW in Loganville
- 1200 Block of Beaver Ruin Road NW in Norcross
- Johnson Road SW/Sugarloaf Parkway SW in Lawrenceville
- Dunwoody Club Drive NW/Dunwoody Glen Court NW in Atlanta
- 700 Block of Glochester Place NW in Norcross
- Puritan Drive NE/Level Creek Road NE in Buford
- 4900 Block of Mink Livsey Road SW in Snellville
- 1500 Block of Pine Creek Drive NE in Lawrenceville
- 2800 Block of N Bogan Road NE in Buford
- 3000 Thompson Mill Road NE in Buford
- Shiloh Road SW/Ross Road SW in Snellville
- 100 Block of Wilson Avenue NE in Buford
- 2700 Block of Crestworth Lane NE in Buford
- 800 Block of Old Cumming Road NE in Buford
- 2900 Block of Camp Mitchell Road SE in Loganville
- 4400 Block of Amy Road SW in Snellville
TREES DOWN:
- 3500 Block of Everson Road SW in Snellville
- Interstate 985 NB, South of Buford Drive in Buford
- Old Snellville Highway SW/Leisure Lake Drive SW in Lawrenceville
- Moore Road NW/ Crofton Landing NW in Suwanee
- Chandler Road SE/Tribble Creek Drive SE in Grayson
- Spain Road SW/Johnson Drive SW in Snellville
- 1900 Block of Heatherton Road NE in Dacula
- 2500 Block of Collins Hill Road NE in Lawrenceville
- 3800 Block of Tuggle Road NE in Buford
- 1500 Block of Park Grove Drive NW in Lawrenceville
BLOWN TRANSFORMERS:
- Hill Drive NW/Cardinal Lake Drive NW in Duluth
- 3800 Block of Silk Leaf Way NE in Buford
- 200 Block of Honeysuckle Circle NW in Lawrenceville
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.