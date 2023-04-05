Gwinnett Fire is accepting applications for Citizens Fire Academy

(Lawrenceville, Georgia., Apr 4, 2023) – Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services is currently accepting applications for the next Citizen’s Fire Academy. The academy is being offered with both English and Spanish-speaking instructors. Class will begin on April 19th and meet every Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. for nine weeks. The average class time lasts three hours.

The Citizen Fire Academy is a nine-week program that allows citizens of Gwinnett County to learn about the fire and emergency service. Participants will have the opportunity to experience a behind-the-scenes look at fire department operations, specialty teams such as our Swiftwater Rescue, Technical Rescue, Hazardous Materials Team, and Mass Casualty response capabilities. Additionally, participants may be allowed to complete a ride-along with a station of their choice.

Would you like to participate but are afraid of heights, darkness, or have physical limitations? No worries, the program is flexible to meet your needs. Citizens interested in joining the Citizens Fire Academy may obtain an application here. Applications will be accepted until April 17. Please submit all applications by mail to:

Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services Headquarters

Attention: CFA Coordinator

408 Hurricane Shoals Road, Northeast

Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046

For more information, call the Fire Education section at 678.518.4845 or send an email to FirePrograms@GwinnettCounty.com.