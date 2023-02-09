Gwinnett house fire that displaced 5 adults and killed two cats ruled accidental

Fire on 3000 block of Sir Gregory Manor on Feb. 7, 2023 ruled accidental. Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services

Fire started in carport

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA., Feb. 8, 2023) – Fire officials at Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services have ruled a house fire early Tuesday morning in the carport of a home on the 3000 block of Sir Gregory Manor in Lawrenceville as accidental. The fire reportedly began in the carport and officials said smoking materials were found in the carport. An occupant said they do smoke in the carport but was unsure if anyone had that day. The owner said there were no working fire alarms present in the house, but a bystander said they heard audible fire alarms at the time of the fire.

According to one of the occupants, she was drinking coffee, opened the door to the carport and was overcome by smoke and flames. At the time of the fire, there were five occupants at home and were able to escape from the burning structure.

Five adults were displaced due to the fire and will be assisted by the American Red Cross during repairs.

According to a press release from GCF&ES, firefighters responded at 6:56 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2023 after a report of the house fire from a bystander. The 911 caller advised the house was on fire and flames were coming from the carport. Initially, the caller believed there was one occupant still in the house, but they were able to confirm everyone was out of the house.

Crews arrived to find a working fire at a single-story residence on a basement with flames engulfing the structure. Firefighters found extensive fire involvement from the carport into much of the home and crews deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the flames. Searches were able to clear the occupants but two cats did not survive and were found by the first responders. Firefighters ensured that the flames were extinguished and ventilated and reported extensive damage to the carport, kitchen and main floor as well as significant water, smoke, and fire damage to the basement. Two occupants were transported by medical crews to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and another was assessed and released by medical providers on the scene.

Firefighters encourage all citizens to practice home fire safety. Be sure to install working smoke alarms on every level of the home and in each bedroom. Develop a home escape plan and practice fire drills regularly. For additional information on home fire safety, please contact the Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services’ Community Risk Reduction Division at 678.518.4845 or email FirePrograms@GwinnettCounty.com.