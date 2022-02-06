Gwinnett Household Hazardous Waste event set for February 12

Contributed.photo

Do you have hard-to-dispose-of items like paints, pesticides, and batteries stacking up around your home?

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful is partnering with the Gwinnett Water Resources to host the seventh annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, February 12. The event is from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. The event is at no cost to residents.

For a complete list of acceptable items and guidelines or to volunteer, visit GwinnettCB.org/Event/HHW. For more information or questions, visit Gwinnetth2o.com or GwinnettCB.org/Events.