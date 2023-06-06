Gwinnett invites community members to foster a love of reading with free children’s books

Are you looking for a fun and educational summer ac­tivity for your kids? Gwinnett County’s G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds Book Ex­changes are stocked with books for children from birth through age 8. Pick up a free book to keep your child reading throughout the summer.

This initiative was instituted by the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services and offers a selection of small book exchanges located throughout Gwinnett.

“Members of the community can help steward a child’s love of reading in a fun and interactive way! Simply drop off books, suitable for children ages birth through 8 at a book exchange near you. Not only are the G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds book exchanges a fun find for inquisitive children, they also encourage an appreciation for public art for everyone,” the Gwinnett County website notes on the program.

You also can support liter­acy in the community by donating books to the book exchanges or becoming a book exchange steward. To learn more about how you can get involved, email email B2Anywhere@GwinnettCounty.com