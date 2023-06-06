Gwinnett invites community members to foster a love of reading with free children’s books

Are you looking for a fun and educational summer activity for your kids? Gwinnett County’s G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds Book Exchanges are stocked with books for children from birth through age 8. Pick up a free book to keep your child reading throughout the summer.
This initiative was instituted by the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services and offers a selection of small book exchanges located throughout Gwinnett.
“Members of the community can help steward a child’s love of reading in a fun and interactive way! Simply drop off books, suitable for children ages birth through 8 at a book exchange near you. Not only are the G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds book exchanges a fun find for inquisitive children, they also encourage an appreciation for public art for everyone,” the Gwinnett County website notes on the program.
You also can support literacy in the community by donating books to the book exchanges or becoming a book exchange steward. To learn more about how you can get involved, email email B2Anywhere@GwinnettCounty.com
