Gwinnett invites community to participate in Clean & Beautiful’s annual Earth Day Event

Gwinnett Solid Waste Management and Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful are inviting the community to participate in its annual Earth Day Recycle by recycling their electronics, paint, tires, and paper on April 24.

Paper shredding is limited to five copier paper boxes; paint is limited to 10 gallons; and tires are limited to eight. Recycling is free except for projection or console TVs ($35), monitors ($15), and printers ($5). Cash only.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in placed.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.

For more, visit GwinnettCB.org/Events or call the Solid Waste Call Center at 770.822.7141.