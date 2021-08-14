Gwinnett is now a Purple Heart County

As a sign of Gwinnett County’s deep respect and admiration for those men and women wounded or killed in defense of our country, the Board of Commissioners proclaimed Gwinnett a Purple Heart County.

Commissioners presented a proclamation to Lou Zayas, commander of Chapter 465 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Zayas was accompanied by veterans with the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and volunteers from the Gwinnett County Veterans Memorial Museum.

The County will fly the Purple Heart flag at the Fallen Heroes Memorial and soon you’ll see road signs declaring that Gwinnett is a Purple Heart County. Purple Heart recipients will also receive free pet adoptions and discounts on programs and activities at our parks starting Sunday, August 15.

Learn more at GCGA.us/PurpleHeartCounty