Gwinnett is offering $100 Visa gift cards to people 12 and up who receive a COVID-19 vaccination this weekend

COVID-19: vaccinations Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Gwinnett County is offering $100 Visa gift cards to people ages 12 and up who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at its vaccine incentive event this weekend.

The “Vaccines Aren’t Scary event,” in partnership with the Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale County Health Departments, will take place Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23 at the vaccine site inside the former Sears at Gwinnett Place Mall. Gift cards will be offered from 9 am to 5 pm each day during the two-day event. The site will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Participants should make an appointment at GCGA.us/VaccineIncentive to secure their slot during the event and guarantee their gift card. Participants need to make an appointment by 9 am on Thursday for the Friday date or by 9 am Friday for the Saturday date. Guests are asked to bring their insurance card and identification, if applicable. People without insurance or ID will not be turned away. Regardless of insurance status, the vaccine is offered at no cost.

The vaccination site is located at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth