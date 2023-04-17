Gwinnett IT Dept. to host hiring event on Saturday, April 22

Join one of the teams that delivers an integrated, responsive, and secure technology environment.

The Gwinnett Department of Information Technology Services is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. Attendees will be able to discuss career opportunities with IT Services staff, and qualified applicants may interview for open positions.

Visit GwinnettCountyJobs.com for more information. Walk-in interviews will take place 9:00am to 2:00pm. Parking is available in the front of the building