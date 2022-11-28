Gwinnett man in critical condition arrested in domestic murder and suicide attempt

School-age child was in the home at the time

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Nov. 27, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has obtained felony warrants for the arrest of Michael Jason Marin, 44, for aggravated assault and felony murder in connection with the death of his wife, Desiree Ann Jean Maran, 44. He remains in the hospital in a critical condition after an unsuccessful suicide attempt following the alleged murder.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, the domestic disturbance occurred at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail, Buford. At about 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, officers arrived on the scene to find both Marin and his wife suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital where Desiree Marin ultimately died.

GCPD reported that the evidence gathered indicates a domestic argument occurred between the couple resulting in Marin shooting his wife with a firearm and then shooting himself. A school-aged child was in the home at the time of the incident but was not physically harmed.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Case Number: GP220096739